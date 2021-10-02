Fastest 50 in IPL: Has Yashasvi Jaiswal scored fastest IPL half-century vs CSK?

Fastest 50 in IPL: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals scored a blistering half-century against Chennai Super Kings.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL half-century.

Chasing a 190-run target, Jaiswal outscored West Indies batter Evin Lewis (27) in a quickfire 77-run opening partnership. Having scored his first boundary off only the second delivery that he faced against Sam Curran, Jaiswal three more in Josh Hazlewood’s first over.

When Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the ball to Hazlewood for his second over, Jaiswal slaughtered the Australian pacer hitting three sixes and a four in the fifth over.

The absolute domination with which Jaiswal pulled Hazlewood in front of square twice spoke highly about his calibre as a batter. It was on the penultimate delivery of the same over that the 19-year old player clobbered another six back over Hazlewood’s head as the experienced pacer leaked 38 runs in his first two overs.

Day belongs to youngsters of the ipl. #yashasvijaiswal solid intent. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 2, 2021

Jaiswal, who registered a 19-ball half-century in the process, ended up scoring 50 (21) with the help of six fours and three sixes at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Readers must note that Jaiswal’s half-century is the joint fifth-highest in the history of the IPL.

Fastest 50 in IPL