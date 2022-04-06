“‘PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE”: Shah Rukh Khan expresses awe of Pat Cummins after he smashes fastest fifty in IPL vs Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan expresses awe of Pat Cummins after latter hits the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League history versus Mumbai Indians.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, a Pat Cummins whirlwind with the bat pinned down the MI bowlers to hand them their third consecutive loss of the ongoing season by 5 wickets.

Chasing 161/4 posted by MI in the first innings, and with the ever-dangerous Andre Russell (11 off 5) back in the hut, the KKR fans’ would have hoped their opening batter Venkatesh Iyer (50* off 41) to see their team through with some contributions from the lower middle-order.

However, returning from Pakistan shores after a successful tour, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins, while playing his first match of the ongoing IPL, took the mantle upon himself, as he faced just 15 deliveries to tonk as many as 56 runs to leave the entire witnesses slack-jawed as he sealed the chase with 4 Overs to spare.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses awe of Pat Cummins

Expressing his joy akin the rest of the Knights, the KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his twitter handle to praise Cummins after he smashed the joint fastest half-century in IPL history in mere 14 deliveries.

An explicably delighted Shah Rukh exclaimed that while he wished to dance like Andre Russell, he also wished to hug Cummins like the KKR team did after his innings which was glittered with 4 Fours and 6 Sixes.

@patcummins30 I want to dance like Andre & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 6, 2022

The aforementioned fifty was Cummins’ third in IPL history. Interestingly, the 28-year-old had hit his maiden half-century against MI too during the 13th season of the league in 2020. His second fifty came against CSK last year, when he nearly chased down an improbable target after coming in to bat during the 12th Over.