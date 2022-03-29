Fastest to 4000 runs in ODI: Full list of batters with fastest 4000 ODI runs

Fastest to 4000 runs in ODI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets registered in the history books with another record under his name.

During the first of the three match ODI series of Australia’s ongoing historic tour of Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has struck his 18th half-century in ODIs with his side chasing 313/7 posted by Australia in the first innings.

With the chase still on, Babar Azam, before scoring his yet another fifty in the format in continuance with his purple patch of form, registered yet another noteworthy record after he became the fastest batter from Asia to reach the landmark of 4,000 ODI runs.

Playing the 84th ODI for his country, the 27-year-old took mere 82 innings to surpass the 4,000-run mark in the 50-Over format of the game.

The moment arrived during the 12th Over of Pakistan’s chase bowled by Mitchell Swepson. During the second delivery of the Over, Babar (batting on 14) cut a short and wide delivery bowled by the leg-spinner for a boundary, in front of the fielder stationed at backward point.

Fastest to 4000 runs in ODI

Babar was already one inning short at arriving the landmark figure in ODIs and become the fastest to reach the same. Former South African batter Hashim Amla holds the record of completing 4,000 ODI runs in mere 81 innings, having arrived at the landmark during his 84th ODI as well.

Next in the list is legendary West Indies batter Sir Vivian Richards, who reached the milestone in his 88th innings (96th ODI).

Completing the top-5 list are England’s Joe Root and Virat Kohli, with them reaching the figure in their 91st and 93rd innings respectively.

Full list of batters with fastest 4000 ODI runs (by innings)

81 – Hashim Amla

82 – Babar Azam

88 – Viv Richards

91 – Joe Root 93

93 – Virat Kohli and David Warner