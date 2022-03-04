Fastest to 8000 Test runs in cricket: Full list of batters with fastest 8000 runs in Tests

Fastest to 8000 Test runs: The former Indian captain achieved another milestone in his 100th Test match at the PCA Stadium today.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, former India captain Virat Kohli became the sixth Indian cricketer to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket.

Having become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches earlier in the day, Kohli achieved another significant milestone in what was already a landmark Test for him.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 19th over, Kohli put together a 90-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Hanuma Vihari (58). Kohli, who entered the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium to a loud roar from the spectators, acknowledged their reception by hitting a lovely straight drive off Sri Lanka pacer Vishwa Fernando in the 22nd over.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid felicitates Virat Kohli with 100th Test cap in Mohali Test

Resuming batting after the lunch break, it only took Kohli three deliveries to flick Suranga Lakmal for another elegant boundary. Facing spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the 31st over, Kohli pulled a delivery out of nowhere to hit his third boundary.

Despite providing all signs of an archetype gargantuan innings, Kohli couldn’t convert his start as he got deceived by an Embuldeniya delivery which turned enough to beat him to eventually hit the stumps.

Fastest to 8000 Test runs in cricket

Kohli, who departed after scoring 45 (76) with the help of five fours, completed 8,000 Test runs by running a single off Fernando in the 39th over. Kohli entered the elite club in his 169th Test innings; becoming the 14th fastest to achieve the marvelous achievement. It is worth mentioning that former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had also reached to the 8,000-run mark in his 100th Test.

Virat Kohli – The human form of the 100 emoji.

@imVkohli 💯 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 4, 2022

Readers must note that legendary India batters namely Sachin Tendulkar (154), Rahul Dravid (158), Virender Sehwag (160) and Sunil Gavaskar (166) had all scored 8,000 Test runs faster (in terms of innings played) than Kohli.