Fazalhaq Farooqi IPL cricketer stats: Why is T Natarajan not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between SRH and RCB?

Why T Natarajan not playing today: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and chose to bat in their 11th match in the green jersey.

“We’ll bat. Big confidence for the group from the previous game [vs Chennai Super Kings]. Nice thing with our bowling attack – got quite a lot of options. [Mohammed] Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he’s training hard, the performances will come,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of a victory and wanting to persist with a winning momentum, Royal Challengers have refrained from making any change to their Playing XI.

Why is T Natarajan not playing today vs RCB?

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson admitted that he wasn’t sure about what he would’ve done after winning the toss. Williamson, who has a phenomenal record at the toss this season, sounded unaffected by the prospect of fielding first on a hot Mumbai afternoon.

“Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball upfront,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Unlike RCB, SRH have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI by bringing in all-rounder Jagadeesha Suchith and debutant fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi for spinner Shreyas Gopal and fast bowler Sean Abbott. The development means that injured pacer T Natarajan will miss his second match in a row.

Farooqi, 21, is a left-arm pacer from Afghanistan who will be playing his first-ever IPL match today. Having played seven white-ball matches at the highest level, Farooqi has picked eight wickets in seven T20s at an average of 22.50, an economy rate of 7.34 and a strike rate of 18.3.

Readers must note that Farooqi was bought by Sunrisers for his base price of INR 50 lakh in the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year.