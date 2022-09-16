“Feel my game is suited to fast and bouncy wickets”: Suryakumar Yadav reveals his ideal game plan for T20 World Cup in Australia

Suryakumar Yadav reveals his ideal game plan as he is set to tour Australia for the first time to partake in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Team India’s top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has risen as the team’s mainstay in the T20 format, ever since making his international debut in March last year.

After emerging as the team’s second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Suryakumar will now play a couple of home T20I series against Australia and South Africa, before his maiden tour to Australia where India will yet again start as one of the favourites to lift the T20 World Cup title.

Having made a mark for himself with his aggressive nature of batsmanship, and pulling off some of the most unbelievable shots, especially square of the wicket, the 32-year-old would like to give it his all to help team India lift the long-awaited ICC title, which has evaded them since the year 2013.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals his ideal game plan

During an interaction with the ‘Times of India’ ahead of the home T20I series versus Australia, Suryakumar Yadav remarked that since this would be his maiden tour to Australia, he has been interacting with his skipper Rohit Sharma since the England tour in July, to get a know-how of what is expected of the pitches Down Under, and how the ball generally comes on to the bat.

The 32-year-old reckons that the bouncy and lively Australian pitches will suit his style of play, as he enjoys playing on tracks where there is decent enough bounce on offer for the pacers.

He also laid emphasis on playing as straight as possible and thereby adding more shots in the ‘V’, as the relatively longer boundaries square of the wicket in Australia might make his aggressive leg-side game prone to unwarranted risks.

“This will be the first time I will be touring Australia. But I have spoken a lot with Rohit especially since the England series started, about the pitches and how the ball behaves. I enjoy playing on fast tracks. I feel my game is suited to fast and bouncy wickets.

“The challenge will be the size of the ground. We need to be ..smart there. I am preparing accordingly and trying to play ..straighter and adding more shots in front of the wicket. Hopefully, I can bring them into play,” remarked Suryakumar Yadav.