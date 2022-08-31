Cricket

“SKY Indian main man”: Mohammad Kaif considers Suryakumar Yadav as India’s go-to batter in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 post scintillating half-century vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

"SKY Indian main man": Mohammad Kaif considers Suryakumar Yadav as India's go-to batter in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 post scintillating half-century vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Virat Kohli last 50: Last half century of Virat Kohli in T20 international
Next Article
Charles Barkley's sneak diss at Kevin Garnett backfired in the most hilarious fashion instantly!
Cricket Latest News
Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings: Virat Kohli last 50 innings in T20Is score
Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings: Virat Kohli last 50 innings in T20Is score

Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings: The former India skipper smashed his 31st T20I fifty…