Finalists in 2021 T20 World Cup: When and where will ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final be played?

Finalists in 2021 T20 World Cup: The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will resume the Trans-Tasman rivalry.

Only one match is remaining in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Being played after half-a-decade, the T20 World Cup is all set to witness a new champion as neither of the two finalists have won a T20 World Cup in the past.

Often accused of comprising of far too many one-sided or lacklustre matches, T20 World Cup 2021 appears to have made amends in the knockout round as both the semi-finals involved chasing teams scoring a plethora of runs in the last four overs.

In the first semi-final between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand scored as many as 57 runs in three overs to seal a 167-run chase with an over to go.

Quite similarly, Australia accumulated a total of 50 runs in the last three overs to seal a 177-run chase with an over to go. Both New Zealand and Australia won by 5 wickets to enter the final.

Scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 14 (Sunday), ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final match will resume the Trans-Tasman rivalry. While the two teams had played each other in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year, the visitors’ squad was devoid of many multi-format players.

Readers must note that Australia’s only T20 World Cup final appearance had come against England in 2010 in West Indies. Meanwhile, New Zealand have entered the finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time in this edition. In addition to this World Cup, New Zealand had played the semi-finals of a T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2016.