“Fitting way to start the summer”: Australia to pay respects to Andrew Symonds in Townsville, confirms Alex Carey

Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia 2022 has it in it to be a fine mixture of many firsts in addition to taking cricket fans down the memory lane.

As far as the visiting team is concerned, Zimbabwe haven’t played in this part of the world in the last half-a-decade. As far as the venue is concerned, Townsville will be hosting an international match featuring Australia for the first time.

Set to host an international match after more than six and a half years, Tony Ireland Stadium had hosted two ODIs and three T20Is in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Although not at the time, Ireland are the only Test playing nation to have played at this venue in the past.

Australia to pay respects to Andrew Symonds in Townsville

Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey has expressed excitement at the prospect of playing a three-match series in Northeastern Queensland for the first time.

The 30-year old player was also enthralled by the fact that this series will present an opportunity to a new set of spectators to watch international cricket. Carey will be among several other players who will be playing their first-ever ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Carey further confirmed that Australia will be paying respects to late all-rounder Andrew Symonds. It was just over three months ago that Symonds had passed away in a car crash. A resident of Townsville especially post his international retirement, there wouldn’t have been a better way to commence an international summer than by honouring Symonds.

“And a great way to start the summer in honouring a legend in Andrew Symonds, up here in his backyard. It’s obviously really sad and an opportunity for us here to pay our respects in a way. Some guys had some close relationships as well with him. So, like I said, I think it’s a fitting way to start the summer,” Carey said in a video posted by cricket.com.au across their social media handles.