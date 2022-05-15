Who died today in cricket: Andrew Symonds dies in car crash outside Townsville

Andrew Symonds dies in car crash: The former Australian cricketer has passed away in a car accident aged 46.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car accident last night. Symonds was the only occupant in the car at the time of the accident outside Townsville, a town where he was living post retirement.

The shocking and unfortunate development comes just over a couple of months after the demise of legendary Australian cricketers namely Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

Symonds, who made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Lahore in 1998, 238 matches for Australia across formats. In 213 international innings, Symonds’ 6,887 runs had come at an average of 40.27 and a strike rate of 86.53.

Symonds had also hit eight centuries and 42 half-centuries at the highest level. A handy option both with his medium-pace and off-breaks, Symonds had dismissed 165 batters across formats which included a five-wicket haul.

In addition to his his crucial contributions as a Test cricketer, Symonds was a pivotal member of the Australian squad which won the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

Symonds, who represented Queensland in Australian domestic circuit, is said to have been made attempts for revival by emergency services but couldn’t succeed. The exact reason behind the car crash remains unknown for now.

“Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”