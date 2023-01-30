“Flintoff has to be nearly the best bowler in the world”: When Shane Warne termed Andrew Flintoff key for England to win Ashes 2009

Shane Warne and Andrew Flintoff are two players who have loved playing in the Ashes for their respective countries. The Ashes is considered one of the greatest rivalries in cricketing history, and it has produced some incredible matches to watch out for the World.

Warne passed away earlier last year due to a suspected heart attack, and he was the most successful bowler in the Ashes. He scalped 195 wickets in 36 Tests at an incredible average of 23.25. Warne played his first Ashes in 1993, and he ended his Test career in Ashes 2006-07, where Australia won the series 5-0.

The Ashes 2005 is considered one of the most iconic test series, and Flintoff made his name here. The tall all-rounder was always frustrated from injuries throughout his career, but he always had his say in the Ashes. He scored 856 runs in 14 Ashes Tests, and he also scalped 43 wickets with the ball.

When Shane Warne termed Andrew Flintoff key for England to win Ashes 2009

The Ashes 2009 was pretty vital for England, they lost the last Ashes 5-0 in away conditions, and it was time for redemption to get the urn back in their home conditions. Warne, who played his last Test match in Ashes 2007, said that England will rely on two players to regain the urn.

Warne said that Andrew Flintoff and Steve Harmison are going to be the key to success for England in the series. Flintoff has always enjoyed playing in the Ashes, and Warne called him one of the best bowlers in the World. Warne insisted that you need a combination of bowlers to win such a crucial series.

“They are the two key men in the England attack. If Harmison and Flintoff are bowling well you can take 20 wickets. But if they’re not bowling well I can’t see how they’re going to take 20 wickets,” Shane Warne said to The Mirror in 2008.

“Flintoff has to be nearly the best bowler in the world at the moment. A good attack doesn’t need everyone bowling 100mph, they need a combination of bowlers. In 2005, England had Hoggard, who was a tall swinger, Harmison with his pace and bounce, Flintoff, who swung it in at pace.”

In the end, England won the Ashes by 2-1, but both Flintoff and Harmison were not at their best in the series. Flintoff scalped 8 wickets in 4 matches, whereas Harmison scalped 4 wickets in a couple of matches. Stuart Broad (18 wickets) and Graeme Swann (14 wickets) led England’s bowling in their successful Ashes campaign.