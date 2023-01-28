“Freddie ran the drinks back on to abuse Sourav”: Steve Harmison once recalled how Andrew Flintoff came running out of toilet just to abuse Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff did not share a great bond during their playing days. Both of them got engaged in quite a few heated moments on the field, and it is well known that both of them were very aggressive in their nature.

Ganguly’s celebration in the Lord’s balcony after winning the Natwest Trophy 2022 final is still fresh in Indian fans’ eyes. The iconic shirt-waving is one of the most iconic moments in Indian Cricket history. It is to be noted that the celebration at the Lord’s was a reply to Flintoff, who took his shirt off at the Wankhede Stadium after beating India in an ODI match.

Former England pacer Steve Harmison appeared on former Australian spinner Brad Hogg’s show ‘Test of Time’, where he talked about yet another heated incident between Ganguly and Flintoff.

Steven Harmison recalled how Andrew Flintoff came running to abuse Sourav Ganguly

Steve Harmison made his debut in a Test match against India in Nottingham. Harmison recently revealed an interesting incident in the match. Both Flintoff and Ganguly got engaged in a heated battle yet again.

Harmison took the wicket of Ganguly in the 2nd innings at his individual score of 99 runs. Harmison said that Flintoff was not even on the field when Ganguly got out, but he came running down from the toilet to abuse Ganguly. He insisted that Ganguly is a nice guy, but people just could not get going with him.

“What was it with Sourav? He rubbed people off the wrong way. People didn’t get along with Sourav Ganguly. I remember playing my debut and I got him out for 99 first ball of an over. Andrew Flintoff had just gone off to the toilet, and literally, Freddie ran the drinks back on to abuse Sourav as he was going back for 99. Ganguly is a lovely guy but it was just something about Sourav Ganguly that people did not get on with him,” Harmison said on Hogg’s show ‘Test of Time’ on his YouTube channel.

The match ended in a draw, where the debutant Harmison took 5 wickets in the match. Ganguly, who got out on 99 runs in the 2nd innings, also scored 68 runs in the 1st innings as well.