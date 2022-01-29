Cricket

“Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin”: When Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Shane Warne to take spin classes from a Twitter user

"Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin": When Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Shane Warne to take spin classes from a Twitter user
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I really appreciated Russell Westbrook's performance tonight!": Lakers head coach Frank Vogel acknowledges Brodie's improvement just weeks after prior controversy
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin": When Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Shane Warne to take spin classes from a Twitter user
“Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin”: When Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Shane Warne to take spin classes from a Twitter user

Virender Sehwag is famous for his tweets, and he even tweeted Shane Warne during the…