“Frame this, Shane Warne and try to understand some spin”: When Virender Sehwag hilariously asked Shane Warne to take spin classes from a Twitter user

Virender Sehwag is famous for his tweets, and he even tweeted Shane Warne during the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Virender Sehwag tweets Shane Warne to learn spin

During the World Test Championship final in June 2020, the Kiwis opted to go with an all-in pace attack. Boult, Wagner, Southee, Jamieson made the pace quartet, whereas Colin de Grandhomme was the leading all-rounder. Aussie legend, Shane Warne criticized the move and said that the Kiwis must have gone with a spinner.

“Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !” Warne wrote.

To everyone’s notice, a user named Mecca gave Warne a spin bowling class. “Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry… this pitch won’t get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain,” Mecca tweeted.

This reply grabbed everyone’s attention and even Virender Sehwag asked Shane Warne to frame the lesson. “Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin,” wrote Sehwag.

Although, in the end, the tactics of New Zealand were right, and they won the WTC by beating India. India’s decision of playing two spinners in R Ashwin and Jadeja was heavily criticized.