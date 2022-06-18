“Fun day in Amsterdam”: Jos Buttler congratulates Dawid Malan and Phil Salt for record-breaking Amstelveen ODI

Jos Buttler congratulates Dawid Malan and Phil Salt: The English vice-captain’s supreme white-ball skills were on display in Amstelveen yesterday.

Exactly 24 hours ago, England had started to provide hints of yet another mammoth ODI innings total. Less did anyone guess at that point in time that England flexing their white-ball muscle in the first ODI against Netherlands would result in a world-record innings total in Amstelveen.

In addition to giving England a 1-0 lead in a three-match series, a gargantuan 232-run victory was also the 14th biggest victory in the history of ODIs. Second-biggest for England and biggest against Netherlands, the win witnessed England vice-captain Jos Buttler (162*) winning his 12th ODI match award for scoring his 10th ODI century.

Buttler, who was already sharing the sixth-fastest ODI century (46 balls) with former New Zealand batter Jesse Ryder and the (now) ninth-fastest ODI century (50 balls) with former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien until today, now also has the seventh-fastest ODI century (47 balls) to his name.

Jos Buttler congratulates Dawid Malan and Phil Salt for record-breaking Amstelveen ODI

Chief contributor to a grand victory, Buttler and England thrived on the back of a 169-ball 222-run second-wicket partnership between top-order batters Phil Salt (122) and Dawid Malan (125).

With both Salt and Malan registering their maiden ODI centuries at the VRA Ground on Friday, Buttler took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate them for adding to England’s white-ball strength.

Fun day in Amsterdam! Congrats @dmalan29 on a special achievement and @PhilSalt1 on the first of many! 💯 pic.twitter.com/v76desX2oq — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 18, 2022

Readers must note that it was only the third instance (first for England) of an ODI innings being witness to three centuries.

England, who amassed as many as 164 runs in the third powerplay, hit a total of 26 sixes (most in an ODI innings) in their innings. With them also hitting 26 fours yesterday, it was the first-ever instance of a team scoring 300 runs in boundaries in an ODI innings.