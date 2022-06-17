England highest ODI score: Highest ODI score by a team full list

Highest ODI score by a team: Two centurions have provided early signs of a high-scoring English innings at the VRA Ground.

During the first ODI of the ongoing England’s tour of Netherlands in Amstelveen, England are thriving on the back of individual maiden ODI centuries by top-order batters Phil Salt and Dawid Malan.

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar’s decision of winning the toss and electing to field first did bring in an early and dramatic success as pacer Shane Snater bowled cousin Jason Roy (1) in his first over itself.

However, what followed was a hard-hitting 169-ball 222-run second-wicket partnership between Salt and Malan. 18th highest second-wicket partnership in ODIs, Salt and Malan joined hands to put together the third-highest second-wicket partnership among English batters. As far as partnerships for all wickets are concerned, this is the sixth-highest for English batters.

More attacking of the two partners, Salt reached a half-century by hitting Seelaar for a boundary in the 13th over. While Malan completed his half-century at a strike rate of less than 100 in the 22nd over, Salt ran a single off Snater to reach the three-figure mark a few overs later.

It was in the 30th over that Salt’s innings was brought to an end by pacer Logan van Beek. Playing only his fourth ODI in the absence of first-choice players, Salt made the most of an opportunity by scoring 122 (93) with the help of 14 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 131.18.

Highest ODI score by a team full list

With Malan and vice-captain Jos Buttler continuing the innings in the same manner, it wouldn’t be a surprise if England register their fifth 400+ innings total in this format. That said, for the visitors to break their own record of highest ODI innings score by a team, they will have to score at an approximate run rate of 15 run per over in the third powerplay.