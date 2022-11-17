“That’s crazy”: Ashton Agar saves 5 runs via unbelievable fielding effort vs England at Adelaide Oval

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar managed to register one of the best moments of the English innings in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval today. Agar, who remained wicket-less throughout his 10-over spell, successfully contributed on the ground to save as many as five runs.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 45th over when England batter Dawid Malan pulled Australia captain Pat Cummins with disdain. In what would’ve been a convincing six on most occasions, it wasn’t the case on Thursday as Agar pulled off an unbelievable effort at deep mid-wicket.

Leaping to the best of his abilities, Agar grabbed the ball with his left hand. Knowing that he would’ve landed across the boundary rope, Agar was smart enough to throw the ball into the playing area before falling out of it. The effortless manner in which Agar completed his act within no time spoke highly of his acrobatic abilities.

In what would’ve been the fifth six for Malan, him running a single on the last ball of the over saw him getting out on the second delivery of the following over. Wanting to slog Australia spinner Adam Zampa, all Malan did was mis-hit the ball to Agar at long-on.

Playing only his 10th ODI, Malan smashed a second ODI century as him amassing a career-best 134 (128) with the help of 12 fours and four sixes single-handedly powered England to 287/9 in 50 overs after Cummins invited them to bat first in the afternoon.

Ashton Agar saves 5 runs via unbelievable fielding effort vs England at Adelaide Oval

A primary reason why Agar participated in this match alongside Zampa was due to Australia missing the services of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Unlike Agar, Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 10-0-55-3. Leading Australia for the first time in this format, Cummins also picked three wickets including two in the first powerplay. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Mitchell Starc picked a wicket apiece.