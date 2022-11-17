“What a masterclass Ton”: Twitter Reactions on Dawid Malan smashing 2nd ODI century vs Australia in Adelaide

Australia and England are playing the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The whole batting lineup of the English side failed against the Aussie bowling, but Dawid Malan stood tall, and he scored his 2nd ODI century. Malan missed the last few T20 World Cup games due to injury, but he made a brilliant comeback.

England lost the initial 3 wickets for just 31 runs where Phil Salt, Jason Roy and James Vince could not score big. Malan stood tall from one end, but the wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Sam Billings also could not score big, Jos Buttler tried to play a part but he also managed to score just 29 runs.

Malan is coming on the back of a groin injury, but he proved that he is not just a T20 basher and can play a sensible knock as well. He completed his century in 107 balls on the ball of Adam Zampa and assured that England will have some score to fight with in the game.

After completing his century, Malan started smashing the bowlers and proved that he knows how to pace up the innings in the ODI format as well. The Aussie bowlers started strong, but the knock of Malan certainly allowed the English team to make a comeback in the game.

Adam Zampa took the wicket of Dawid Malan on the 2nd ball of the 46th over. He tried to slog, but Agar completed an easy catch at the long-on. He scored 134 runs in 128 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Twitter Reactions on Dawid Malan smashing 2nd ODI century

The Twitterati had a lot of praise for Dawid Malan after his masterclass century.

What a Masterclass TON for Dawid Malan🙌 👏 — BhAt Taرiq 🇵🇸 (@Own_thoughtz) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan spent nearly 10 minutes on the MCG pitch on Sunday, clearly disappointed to have missed out on a #T20WorldCup final. Here he is only 4 days later, making up for it with his bat raised at the Adelaide Oval after a brilliant ODI ton #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ivHAYhkIBJ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan’s always said 50-over cricket is his best format, and stats support that, but he’s barely had any opportunities with England. Will be interesting to see if he can stay in the mix until the World Cup next year. Root will bat 3, but a chance of slots opening and at 4. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan so unlucky to be playing in the era where we have had such good ODI players. Seems crazy how little 50 over cricket he’s played — Mark Williamson (@pettini24) November 17, 2022

One man show from Dawid Malan so far, great ODI knock. #AUSvENG — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) November 17, 2022

Terrific hundred from Dawid Malan, whose ODI average quietly approaches 70. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan is an unreal clutch player. Performs so often in series deciders and when chips are down.#EngvAus — Vishesh Monga (@infinitevishesh) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan’s batting is a treat to watch.👌🏾 #AUSvsENG — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan got his fifty off 65 balls, and is now batting on 103 off 108. A great exampl, he’s played the conditions brilliantly 🔥#ENGvAUS — Abdur Rahman (@Abdur_RahmanAb) November 17, 2022

Dawid Malan after carrying England’s batting lineup today pic.twitter.com/k7tHf2tJAB — Varun (@spikyskunk) November 17, 2022



