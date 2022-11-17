HomeSearch

“What a masterclass Ton”: Twitter Reactions on Dawid Malan smashing 2nd ODI century vs Australia in Adelaide

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published Nov 17, 2022

"What a masterclass Ton": Twitter Reactions on Dawid Malan smashing 2nd ODI century vs Australia in Adelaide

Dawid Malan batting against Ausralia

Australia and England are playing the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The whole batting lineup of the English side failed against the Aussie bowling, but Dawid Malan stood tall, and he scored his 2nd ODI century. Malan missed the last few T20 World Cup games due to injury, but he made a brilliant comeback.

England lost the initial 3 wickets for just 31 runs where Phil Salt, Jason Roy and James Vince could not score big. Malan stood tall from one end, but the wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Sam Billings also could not score big, Jos Buttler tried to play a part but he also managed to score just 29 runs.

Malan is coming on the back of a groin injury, but he proved that he is not just a T20 basher and can play a sensible knock as well. He completed his century in 107 balls on the ball of Adam Zampa and assured that England will have some score to fight with in the game.

After completing his century, Malan started smashing the bowlers and proved that he knows how to pace up the innings in the ODI format as well. The Aussie bowlers started strong, but the knock of Malan certainly allowed the English team to make a comeback in the game.

Adam Zampa took the wicket of Dawid Malan on the 2nd ball of the 46th over. He tried to slog, but Agar completed an easy catch at the long-on. He scored 134 runs in 128 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Twitter Reactions on Dawid Malan smashing 2nd ODI century

The Twitterati had a lot of praise for Dawid Malan after his masterclass century.


For more cricket news, click here

 

About the author
Rishikesh Sharma

Rishikesh Sharma

An engineering graduate and an ardent Sports fan. Rishikesh Sharma is writing about cricket for 3 years now as corporate life didn't suit him. Sourav Ganguly made him fall in love with the game, and players like Brendon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir enhanced it. Apart from cricket, Rishikesh is a huge fan of Liverpool FC. When not watching sports, you will find him riding around Jaipur.

Read more from Rishikesh Sharma