Gabba Brisbane T20 records: Brisbane Stadium records and highest innings total in T20Is

Gabba Brisbane T20 records: The iconic venue will be hosting a T20 international match after almost three years today.

A brief first leg of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2022 will come to an end with the second T20I to be played in Brisbane today. While the last international match here was an Ashes Test played 10 months ago, the last T20I at this venue was played between Australia and Sri Lanka almost three years ago.

Been part of all the five T20Is at the Gabba in the last 16 years, hosts and defending champions Australia have won four and lost one match. Interestingly, Australia’s only T20I loss at this stadium had come against West Indies nine years ago. Readers must note that that victory remains their only win against Australia in Australia in this century.

Although not in the most convincing of manners, Australia winning the first T20I had a lot of score for improvement. Meanwhile, the visitors would want to build on the inspiration from an unexpectedly close match at the Carrara Oval on Wednesday.

Gabba Brisbane T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Gabba are Damien Martyn (96), Shikhar Dhawan (76), JP Duminy (69), David Warner (67) and Ricky Ponting (65).

As far as players apart from Warner who are taking part in this series are concerned, Johnson Charles (57), Steven Smith (53) and Glenn Maxwell (46) have had some good outings at this venue. Australia captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, has scored only 31 runs across three T20I innings here.

Highest wicket-takers in Brisbane T20Is are Adam Zampa (4), James Hopes (4), James Faulkner (3), Kieron Pollard (3), Nathan Bracken (3) and Billy Stanlake (3).

Highest innings total in Brisbane T20Is

Runs Overs Team Opposition Year 209/3 20 Australia South Africa 2006 191/6 20 West Indies Australia 2013 169/7 17 India Australia 2018 164/8 20 Australia West Indies 2013 161/4 18.5 Australia South Africa 2009

In what was only the fourth T20I and the first one to be played at the Gabba, it remains the only instance of a 200+ innings total here. The remaining nine innings have witnessed only one 175+ innings total at this venue.

Both times by Australia, two out of five Brisbane T20Is have been won by the team batting second. Highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue had come 13 years ago when the home team had chased down a 158-run target against South Africa.