Gaddafi Stadium boundary length: What is Gaddafi Stadium Lahore boundary size and ground dimension?

Gaddafi Stadium boundary length: The final three T20I matches of the Pakistan-England series will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

With the current series score line reading 2-2 after the first four T20Is at the National Stadium in Karachi, the power-packed action for the remainder of the three matches will shift to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the 5th encounter set to take place on Wednesday.

England would be desperate as ever to roar back into the series, especially after gift-wrapping the victory to Pakistan during the previous T20I, despite having all but steered their ship back to safety after navigating through most of the rough weather.

England might be pretty pleased with the way Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have gone about their business so far in the series, but would be slightly concerned with their opener Phil Salt’s form, whose ultra-aggressive approach has failed to yield dividends so far. With Jos Buttler still not fully fit, he will have another opportunity to prove his mettle at the top.

Jos Buttler has still not recovered completely and will not play the fifth T20 against Pakistan scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on 28th September. #PAKvENG — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 27, 2022

As for Pakistan, the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have yet again been stellar so far this series. But it comes at a cost of the middle-order not getting enough Overs to provide a significant impact to the final score. Moreover, the inclusion of Shan Masood at no.3, who is not much renowned for his big hits, has also been questioned by the fans, who have been expressing their concerns on the top-order’s strike rate in the format off-late.

Fans at the Gaddafi Stadium have been complaining regarding the significant distance between the stands and the boundary rope during matches. The increased distance, as they claim, has hampered their viewing experience.

Moreover, as was the case during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at this venue this year, the boundary length was significantly reduced, perhaps to make grounds for high-scoring contests.

The square and straight boundary cushions at the Gaddafi Stadium from the centre-pitch can comfortably cover the distance of 75-80 meters. Having said that, it remains to be seen whether or not the ropes are pulled inwards yet again to reduce the overall length.