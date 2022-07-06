“I got over it pretty quickly”: Steve Smith opens up on the run-out incident with Usman Khawaja in the 1st test against Sri Lanka

Steve Smith has confirmed that everything is fine between him and Usman Khawaja after the run-out incident in the first test.

Sri Lanka and Australia will go head to head against each other in the 2nd test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium. Australia won the first test match, and they would want to seal the series in this one. When Australia last toured Sri Lanka in 2016, the Sri Lankans completed a whitewash.

The spinners of the Australian team were at their best in the last match, and looking at the unavailability of players in the Sri Lankan ranks, the Aussies will again go as the favourites. However, the run-out incident between Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja grabbed a lot of eyebrows.

Steve Smith on Usman Khawaja run-out incident

After the infamous run-out incident between Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, Smith showed gestures to Khawaja while leaving, and he was clearly angry with his partner. However, Smith has confirmed that everything is right between him and Khawaja.

Former Australian player Ian Chappell criticized the behaviour of Smith on being run out, Chappell said that Smith must have controlled his feelings on the ground and should have managed in a better way. Smith insists that he hates getting run out, and he was frustrated, but both him and Khawaja moved on quickly.

“I hate getting run out. I think anyone does,” Smith said about the run-out incident.

“Particularly given the [tough] conditions and gifting them a wicket. As one of the most experienced players, I was pretty upset. That happens in the game. I got over it pretty quickly and had to keep moving forward and that is part of the game.”

“I spoke to Uz straight after and he was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen, we keep moving on.”

Steve Smith gets furious after a miscommunication between Khawaja & Smith

Steve Smith gets furious after a miscommunication between Khawaja & Smith

That's why Steve Smith get runout

Smith missed the last three ODI against Sri Lanka due to an injury, and he is struggling to find his rhythm in red-ball cricket as well. He has been the main asset of the Australian team in the longest format of the game, but he is going through a rough patch. Smith has just scored a single century in the last 31 innings.