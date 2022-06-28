Galle International Stadium Test records: Full list of most runs and highest wickets in Galle Tests

Galle International Stadium Test records batting and bowling: Galle will be hosting a Test match after almost seven months.

Sri Lanka and Australia will be facing each other in a Test match after more than three years from tomorrow. Coming on the back of eight entertaining and closely fought white-ball matches, the two teams will now be playing as many Tests in Galle.

Hosting a Test match after more than seven months, this will be the 38th Test at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka, who have played all the previous 37 Galle Tests by virtue of being the hosts, have maintained a fantastic record here by winning 21 and losing 10 matches over the years.

The same can be said of Australia as well for they have won two and lost one out of their four Test matches at this venue. The last time when these two teams had participated in a Galle Test was during their last Test series in the island nation six years ago.

Training ✔️ 📸 Sri Lanka’s training session ahead of the first Test vs Australia.#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/fc6ypE3DFQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 28, 2022

Galle International Stadium Test records

While former Sri Lankan captains in Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are the two highest run-scorers in Galle Tests, the Top Six in this list comprises of three active players.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Mahela Jayawardene 23 2,382 237 70.05 7 12 Kumar Sangakkara 23 1,921 221 51.91 7 8 Angelo Mathews 22 1,559 110 47.24 1 12 Dimuth Karunaratne 13 1,254 186 54.52 4 5 Tillakaratne Dilshan 13 1,034 126 49.23 4 6 Dinesh Chandimal 13 889 162* 44.45 3 3

Readers must note that the Top 11 highest run-scorers in Galle Tests are all Sri Lankan batters. As far as active Australian batters are concerned, David Warner (83), Usman Khawaja (58), Mitchell Marsh (45), Steven Smith (35) and Mitchell Starc (26) have been their best batters at this venue.

It is noteworthy that the first 11 slots have been booked by Sri Lankan cricketers in the bowling department as well. Among these, a couple of active players are Lasith Embuldeniya (32) and Ramesh Mendis (20).

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 10 Muttiah Muralitharan 15 111 18.5 51.5 11 4 Rangana Herath 19 102 24.94 54.3 9 3 Dilruwan Perera 10 57 26.82 49.9 4 2 Lasith Embuldeniya 5 32 26.15 55.1 3 1 Chaminda Vaas 12 27 32.4 82.9 0 0

Starc (11), Nathan Lyon (10), Josh Hazlewood (2), Jon Holland (2) and Marsh (1) are Australia’s highest wicket-takers in Galle Tests.

Highest innings totals in Galle Test