Glenn Maxwell IPL 2022 availability: Will Glenn Maxwell miss IPL 2022 season opener for RCB?

Currently playing a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been in the news lately for reasons other than cricket.

For those who are unaware, Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Vini Raman on March 27. Often spotted together at events, Maxwell and Raman had got engaged in March 2020 after having begun dating in 2017.

The couple had met for the first time during an event organized by Maxwell’s Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Stars in 2013. A pharmacist by profession, Raman is an Indian-origin girl born to Tamil parents in Australia. Had it not been for a delay due to COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell and Raman would’ve married each other by now.

Maxwell’s wedding has become such an event that he was happily divulging details about the same whilst fielding in the recently concluded third T20I in Canberra.

Speaking to host broadcaster Fox Cricket, Maxwell talked about how he had planned his marriage in such a way to not have to miss cricket. However, a change in fixtures, which is a regular thing amid a pandemic, has left him with no option than to miss the historic tour of Pakistan.

“Originally, when I organised the dates with CA, there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it,” Maxwell told Fox Cricket. “So, when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [Cricket Australia] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had.”

Australia, who are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for an all-format tour between March 4 – April 5, will surely miss Maxwell’s services in white-ball formats. It was during the conversation with Fox commentators that Maxwell revealed that his marriage is going to be an almost week-long affair in Melbourne.

In such a situation, Maxwell is also likely to miss the first few matches of Indian Premier League 2022 assuming it begins on the reported date of March 27. Readers must note that Maxwell won’t be the only Australian cricketer to miss a few IPL matches this season as a combination of national duty and Sheffield Shield season left no other alternative for them.

Maxwell, who was bought for a whopping INR 14.25 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore before IPL 2021, justified his price by being the highest scorer for them and fifth-highest overall on the back of scoring 513 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.75 and 144.10 respectively including six half-centuries (three times his total number of half-centuries in last five IPL seasons).

Royal Challengers, who retained Maxwell for INR 11 crore before the recently concluded mega auction for the 15th season, will have an option of including West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford into their Playing XI in place of Maxwell if he misses the first week (or so) of IPL 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Maxwell had missed the first match of IPL 2018 for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) to be the MC (Master of Ceremonies) at his close friend Aaron Finch’s wedding. While Finch had also scheduled his marriage in a way to not miss any match, he, too, had become a victim of revamped fixtures.