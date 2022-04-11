Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja IPL head to head record

Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will meet each other in IPL 2022 games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take Chennai Super Kings in their next league game on 12 April at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both the sides have a tremendous fanbase backing them.

The tournament has been completely opposite for both sides till now. RCB have won three of their four games in the tournament, whereas Chennai Super Kings are in search of their first win of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats

Glenn Maxwell boasts a decent record against the Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history. Maxwell has scored 259 runs against Chennai Super Kings at an average of 32.38, courtesy of three half-centuries. He joined Royal Challengers Bangalore last season only.

In the last five innings, Glenn Maxwell has a terrible record against the Chennai Super Kings. He has scored a combined total of 55 runs in the last five innings against the CSK. 22 runs last year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been Maxwell’s best performance against the CSK in the last five innings.

Glenn Maxwell joined RCB in the 2021 season only and was a part of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the 2020 season. He missed the 2019 season due to international commitments and represented Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018.

Score Balls Year Venue 11 9 2021 Sharjah 22 15 2021 Mumbai 11* 7 2020 Dubai 5 7 2018 Delhi 6 5 2018 Pune

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja IPL head to head

Glenn Maxwell has scored just 43 runs in 36 balls against Ravindra Jadeja at a strike rate of 119.44. In due process, Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Maxwell five times. It is clear that Jadeja has an upper hand over Glenn Maxwell. While batting, Jadeja has scored 14 runs in nine balls on the bowling of Glenn Maxwell without getting dismissed.

Overall, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 2452 IPL runs at 26.94 with 128 wickets in bowling. On the other hand, Maxwell has scored 2026 IPL runs at 25.32, with 22 wickets in bowling.