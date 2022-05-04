RCB vs CSK Player Battle: Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni vs Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis vs Dwaine Pretorius and more stats

RCB vs CSK Player Battle: The two giants of the Indian Premier League will be up against each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Chennai Super Kings in the 49th league game of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Chennai Super Kings registered a brilliant win in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost the last three of their games.

RCB and CSK have faced each other 29 times, where the Chennai Super Kings have the clear edge on the Bangalore side. Chennai Super Kings have won 19 games, whereas RCB have managed to win just eight, and one game has been ended with no result.

RCB vs CSK Player Battle

Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL

Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the last game, but his strike-rate was below par. This season has been a struggling one for the former RCB captain. Ravindra Jadeja, who was named the captain of the side this season earlier has left the captaincy mid-season. He also has struggled personally this season.

Virat Kohli has scored 133 runs against Ravindra Jadeja at a nominal strike-rate of 108.13. Jadeja has been able to dismiss Virat Kohli three times in the process. It is clear that Ravindra Jadeja has a clear edge over Virat Kohli in the IPL.

MS Dhoni vs Harshal Patel in IPL

MS Dhoni has played some brilliant knocks this season at the death for Chennai Super Kings, whereas Harshal Patel has been RCB’s best death bowler. The contest between both of them can be a brilliant one to watch out for.

Dhoni has managed to score 24 runs against Harshal Patel in 31 balls at a strike-rate of 77.41, whereas MS Dhoni has been dismissed a couple of times by Harshal Patel. Harshal Patel has certainly dominated MS Dhoni in the IPL history, and he would certainly want to hold his domination over Chennai Super Kings’ captain.

Faf du Plessis vs Dwaine Pretorius in T20s

Faf du Plessis has not played many games against Chennai Super Kings as he has been a part of the franchise for most of his career. He has played some T20 games against his South African counterpart Dwaine Pretorius.

Against Pretorius, Faf du Plessis has scored 18 runs in 14 balls at a strike-rate of 128.57, where he has been dismissed a couple of times. The battle between fellow South Africans can be a great one.