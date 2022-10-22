Glenn Phillips catch today: New Zealand fielder grabs Superman catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis at the SCG

Glenn Phillips impressed one and all with his diving catch in Sydney.

Glenn Phillips catch: The batter from New Zealand grabbed a potentially match-winning catch at the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight.

During the first Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, hosts and defending champions Australia haven’t been able to keep up with the required run rate in the first half of a 201-run chase.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed two and three opposition batters respectively to reduce Australia to 68/5 around the halfway mark.

Needing to score at more than 10 runs per over form the word go, Australian batters didn’t have many options than to continue looking for the big shots in order to not let New Zealand win their first match in Australia after 11 years.

Glenn Phillips catch today

First batter to be dismissed at the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight, Australia opener David Warner (5) was quite unfortunate to drag the ball back to the stumps after hitting it twice.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis (7) would also be considering himself unlucky for the manner in which New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips grabbed his catch to send him back to the pavilion.

It all happened on the second delivery of the ninth over when Stoinis aimed at playing an inside out aerial shot off Santner only to mis-time the ball towards the right of Phillips at sweeper cover.

Stoinis, who would’ve ideally thought of the ball landing in no man’s area, became a victim as Phillips ran quite a lot before putting on display an unbelievable dive to catch the ball whilst being completely airborne.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the fifth over, Stoinis failed to get going resulting in striking at 50 during his 14-ball stay in the middle. With Australia continuing to lose wickets, it seems highly unlikely for them to win this match in spite of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fighting it out in the middle.