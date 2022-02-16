“G**nd par lagi hai ball”: Virat Kohli replies hilariously to Yuzvendra Chahal before Rohit Sharma reluctantly takes DSR vs West Indies

Virat Kohli replies hilariously to Yuzvendra Chahal as latter coerces Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS off a delivery to Roston Chase.

During the first T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, some of the team India players including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in some light-hearted fun moment while deliberating upon to go for a DRS or not.

It happened during the 4th delivery of the 9th Over after Rohit Sharma invited Kieron Pollard’s men to bat first post winning the Toss.

Just three balls old to crease, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a loopy, flighted delivery to the right-handed Roston Chase to which the latter decides to go for the paddle, only for the ball to end up hitting his pad.

While it appeared that the delivery’s point of impact was outside the line of off-stump, Chahal kept pressing Rohit Sharma to go for the review.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli decided to step in with his observation, and suggested that the ball might have perhaps hit his buttock, and left it for his skipper to decide whether to go for the review or not.

Finally, with an ever pleading Chahal, Rohit finally had to give in, only for their team to lose a review, as the ball had clearly struck outside the line of off-stump.

Having got off to a decent enough start, the Windies batter lost 4 wickets during the middle Overs, to find themselves struggling at 96/5 after 15 Overs.

But, with Nichols Pooran (61 off 43) batting freely at one end, coupled with a couple of handy blows from Pollard later during the final Overs, the West Indies managed to score 61 runs off the last 5 Overs, to hand their bowlers a par total of 157/7 to defend against a strong Indian batting line-up.