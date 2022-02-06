“Well played brothaman”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda as India win the 1st ODI vs West Indies at Ahmedabad

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda after India’s historic 1000th One-Day International win.

Team India have defeated the West Indies by 6 wickets in the first of the three-match ODI series by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a modest total of 176 posted by the Windies, India’s new White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma (60 off 51) smashed an eye-catching half-century in his very first game as full-time ODI captain to hand his team a comfortable win with 22 Overs to spare.

He was well assisted by Ishan Kishan (28 off 36) at the other end, as the duo stitched together an 84-run stand for the first wicket, to make it a cakewalk of a chase in the end.

Having said that, soon after Rohit’s departure from the crease, India did cause some forehead furrows, as they quickly lost the next three wickets in quick succession with the scorecard reading 116/4 from being 84/0 at one point.

But, a 62-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (34* off 36) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26* off 32) for the 5th wicket, made sure India did not witness a shameful collapse, as they guided their team home without any further hiccup.

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda

Former star India batter Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle to congratulate Rohit Sharma on his superb knock as well as for a maiden ODI victory as full-time Team India limited-Overs skipper. He also expressed his happiness for Deepak Hooda for playing a mature innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up a four-fer, which also included his 100th ODI wicket by dismissing Nicholas Pooran (18 off 25), also received words of praise from Yuvraj, who welcomed him to the club (Yuvraj picked up a total of 111 wickets in his ODI career).

Congratulations @ImRo45 on your debut win as captain ! Well played brothaman. !!!Very happy for @HoodaOnFire batting maturely in his first game 👏🏽! Welcome to club 💯 @yuzi_chahal #INDvsWI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 6, 2022

Chahal was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his bowling figures of 9.5-0-49-4.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma, after winning the Toss, invited the Windies to bat first. The Indian bowlers were up to the task right from the get-go, dismissing seven of their batters at the score of 79. Had it not been for the 78-run partnership between Jason Holder (57 off 71) and Fabian Allen (29 off 43), the Windies would have helped the ‘Men in Blue’ wrap up the game at least a couple of hours earlier.