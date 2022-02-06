Cricket

“Well played brothaman”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda as India win the 1st ODI vs West Indies at Ahmedabad

"Well played brothaman": Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda as India win the 1st ODI vs West Indies at Ahmedabad
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
IND vs WI Man of the Match: Who is the Man of the Match today in India vs West Indies 1st ODI?
Next Article
"I know a b**ch her name Felicia she hits hard than you,” - "The Italian Dream" Marvin Vettori slams Paulo Costa over recent comment, instigates rematch
Cricket Latest News
"Well played brothaman": Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda as India win the 1st ODI vs West Indies at Ahmedabad
“Well played brothaman”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda as India win the 1st ODI vs West Indies at Ahmedabad

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Rohit Sharma and Deepak Hooda after India’s historic 1000th One-Day International win.…