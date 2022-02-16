Why is Jason Holder not playing today’s 1st T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata?

Jason Holder not playing: West Indies have had to make a forced change to their Playing XI for the first T20I at Eden Gardens.

India captain Rohit Sharma has invited West Indies in to bat first in the ongoing first T20I in Kolkata. This is first time when Sharma is leading India in a T20I after being named their full-time white-ball captain.

“Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don’t want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time we have come here. [Bowling first] gives us a score in mind and how to approach the second half. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia [for ICC T20 World Cup 2022],” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Yet to figure out their ideal T20I combination, India have included Ishan Kishan as Sharma’s opening partner. While the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer have been preferred ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar has received the nod ahead of Shardul Thakur for the bowling all-rounder’s role.

Why is Jason Holder not playing vs India at Eden Gardens?

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has returned to their Playing XI after recovering from a knee injury. Coming on the back of defeating England 3-2 at home, West Indies would be confident enough to win their first match on this tour.

“The toss is 50-50. We have to bat and we have to bat well. Body is good. Had a niggle in my left knee, worked with the physio in the gym and let’s see what happens tonight. We try to stay in the present, what happened in the weekend is done and dusted,” Pollard told Star Sports at the toss.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who had performed a double hat-trick in his last T20I, has been left out of the Playing XI due to an injury. All-rounder Roston Chase has been included into the Playing XI in place of Holder.

Jason Holder misses out today. He was hit in the chest yesterday at training and hasn’t recovered in time. #MenInMaroon #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/59kRyKng17 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 16, 2022

“Jason Holder misses out, he got hit in practice yesterday while working on his skills and he hasn’t recovered, Roston Chase gets an opportunity. We have to assess the conditions and see what the pitch has to offer,” Pollard mentioned.