“Good grab shark”: Shai Hope celebrates Joshua Da Silva’s breathtaking catch to dismiss Zac Crawley in Antigua Test

Joshua Da Silva’s breathtaking catch: The West Indian wicket-keeper played a pivotal role in dismissing the second English batter today.

Since their last match almost a couple of months ago, England’s Test team has changed its geographical location to a totally opposite part of the world only to lose its opening batters cheaply yet again.

A start which captain Joe Root would’ve never anticipated after winning the toss and electing to bat first in the ongoing first Test match against West Indies in North Sound, England were reduced to 17/2 in the fourth over.

Novel Test opening pair of Alex Lees (4) and Zac Crawley (8) failed to reach double figures as West Indies’ new-ball bowlers in Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales picked the first two wickets respectively.

On Test debut, Lees was found wanting in front of the stumps against Roach. Crawley, on the other hand, lost his shape whilst playing a lose drive off Seales.

Having barely managed to not play on the ball to his stumps, Crawley had to return to the pavilion after West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva put on display a breathtaking fielding effort. Wrong-footed by the inside edge, Da Silva was outstanding with his reflexes as he dived to his wrong side to play a pivotal role in dismissing Crawley.

Da Silva, whose catch allured numerous reactions on social media platform Twitter, also managed to gain appreciation from teammate Shai Hope. Part of West Indies’ most recent Test series, Hope was left out for this series due to his below par returns with the bat in hand.

Twitter reactions on Joshua Da Silva’s breathtaking catch to dismiss Zac Crawley

He made it look so easy 👏 #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/cWWV5mfW2K — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) March 8, 2022

Good grab shark! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) March 8, 2022

England red ball reset: 17-2 — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) March 8, 2022

I think I’ve seen this episode before. — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) March 8, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.