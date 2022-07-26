Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh pitch report: SCO vs NZ 1st T20I pitch report Edinburgh

Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

Scotland will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the 2-match T20I series at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. This is a huge series for Scotland as an elite team like New Zealand is touring them.

The Blackcaps whitewashed Ireland in the last series, and they will go with the same approach in this series as well. With the majority of New Zealand’s main players rested, the Scottish side will also fancy some chances in this series. Scotland performed well in the T20 World Cup last year, and they can be lethal in their backyard.

Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh pitch report

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh has always been favourable for batting, the batters have enjoyed batting here. There will be a fresh pitch in this game, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce on the wicket. The outfield is fast as well, and once placed in the gap, the batters will get rewards for their shots.

With overcast conditions expected, the pacers will be able to get some swing in the initial overs of the match. This track has been a little helpful for the seamers, and they will play a big role with the new ball in hand. One side of the boundary is quite big at this stadium, and the bowlers can take advantage of it.

A total of 11 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where the teams batting first have won 7 games, and the chasing teams have won four. The average 1st innings score at this ground has been 162 runs, which suggests that it has been a decent track to bat on.

The last T20I here was played between Scotland and Zimbabwe in 2021, where Zimbabwe successfully chased the target of 178 runs. This match can also have the same fate, and the teams would prefer to chase first after winning the toss.