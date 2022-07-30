SCO vs NZ 1st ODI pitch report Edinburgh Scotland: Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh pitch report

SCO vs NZ 1st ODI pitch report Edinburgh Scotland: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the SCO vs NZ 1st ODI match.

Scotland will take on New Zealand in the only ODI match of the tour at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The winner of this match will take the trophy home.

The Blackcaps absolutely dominated the hosts in the T20Is, and they are expected to repeat their performances in the ODIs as well. Despite resting their main players, the Kiwi side has been outstanding. Scotland would want to punch way above their weights in order to get a result.

SCO vs NZ 1st ODI pitch report Edinburgh Scotland

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh has always been a brilliant track to bat on, and it produced some batting beauties in the recent T20I series between both sides. The Kiwi batters were at their best in the series and almost took advantage of the conditions in Edinburgh.

This track is an absolute flat one with no demons at all for the batters. There is an even bounce on the track, and the batters can trust the bounce of the wicket to play their shots. The outfield is also very quick, and the ball races away to the fence when placed in the gap. Even the boundaries are not that big, and it is easy to clear them.

The Laser Book Player of the Match is Mark Chapman presented by Rosy Ryan 👏#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a7Rus59kAp — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) July 29, 2022

A total of 18 ODIs have been played at this ground, where 11 games have been won by the teams batting first and 7 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings ODI score has been 265 runs, although the Kiwi batters can score much more on this ground.

The last ODI at this ground was played in 2019 between Scotland and Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka scored 322 runs in the first innings and won the match easily at the end. Despite its batting nature, the spinners have bowled well on this ground, and they can emerge as the wicket-takers in the 1st ODI between Scotland and New Zealand.