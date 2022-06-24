“Great if they all did come down and wear yellow”: Aaron Finch impressed by love from fans on Sri Lanka tour

Aaron Finch impressed by love from fans: The Australian captain welcomed the prospect of fans wearing yellow to support Australia today.

The fifth ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premdasa Stadium this afternoon. With the hosts already claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match series, the last white-ball match of the series will primarily be a dead-rubber.

Having last won a bilateral ODI series against Australia at home in 1992, the current lot of Sri Lankan players dominating the Aussies couldn’t have come at a better time for them.

Sri Lanka, who are playing under a new head coach in Chris Silverwood, have provided early impressions of thriving under the former England head coach. With Dasun Shanaka also emerging as an astute leader, the island nation would want to build on this start after having not performed well across formats in the recent years.

Aaron Finch impressed by love from fans on Sri Lanka tour

Addressing the reporters before the fifth ODI, Australia captain Aaron Finch acknowledged the “unbelievable” hospitality and love from fans on this tour. Going through a political and economical turmoil, Sri Lankan fans have found refuge in cricket making the most of an opportunity of enjoying a respite in the form of this series.

Considering discussions on social media, Sri Lankan fans might wear yellow in order to thank Australia for continuing with this tour amid an economic crisis. Being informed about the same, Finch welcomed the move ahead of what will be his last match on the tour.

“It’s been amazing. Anytime we tour here, the hospitality and love from fans is unbelievable. So, it’d be great if they all did come down and wear yellow,” Finch told reporters in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

Results have not gone the Aussies’ way in the ODI series but Australia skipper Aaron Finch says the support shown from Sri Lankans has created an ‘unbelievable’ atmosphere 🥰 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/QvoOTpGP05 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2022

“But it will still be a hard-fought game on the field. I think the reality is that we’ve been outplayed in this series but they’re a fantastic team and a brilliant place to tour.”