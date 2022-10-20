“Great to be back in Perth”: Liam Livingstone revels in special opportunity of England playing T20 World Cup opener at Perth Scorchers’ home ground

Liam Livingstone: The English batter will be playing his first international match since July on the day after tomorrow.

England batter Liam Livingstone has enjoyed his time in Australia ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 despite recovering from an ankle injury which he had sustained during The Hundred 2022.

In their only warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba on Monday, Livingstone contributed across departments to confirm having achieved optimum fitness ahead of a world event. Having dismissed Pakistan opening batter Shan Masood whilst giving only eight runs in his two overs, Livingstone followed it up with scoring 28 (16) at a strike rate of 175 including a four and two sixes.

Livingstone, who is always a certainty in England’s T20I Playing XI, is highly likely of playing an international match after almost 12 weeks when England take on Afghanistan in the second Super 12 match on Saturday.

Liam Livingstone revels in special opportunity of England playing T20 World Cup opener at Perth Scorchers’ home ground

Livingstone, 29, will feel at home with the match to be played at the Perth Stadium – home ground to his Big Bash League franchise Perth Scorchers.

“It’s great to be back in Perth. I spent two years here with the Perth Scorchers, and to have the opportunity of playing at the Perth Stadium for our opening World Cup game will be very special,” Livingstone wrote in a piece published on the official website of ECB (English Cricket Board).

In 28 innings for Scorchers, Livingstone has scored 851 runs at an average of 30.39 and a strike rate of 138.15 with the help of seven half-centuries.

The right-handed batter acknowledged facing a challenge in the form of Afghanistan later this week but wrote against there being “secrets” with respect to both individual and team tactics. An archetype T20 globetrotter, Livingstone has been part of multiple dressing rooms playing under various team managements to have nothing hidden about his approach towards batting especially in this format.