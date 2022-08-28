“Gutted”: Liam Livingstone wishes luck to Birmingham Phoenix afte being ruled out of the Hundred 2022

Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the Hundred 2022 due to an ankle injury, and he has wished the side well for the tournament.

The Hundred 2022 has reached its business end with just 5 league matches left in the tournament. Trent Rockets and London Spirit are at the top-2 spots, whereas Oval Invincibles are at the 3rd position, just hanging in the playoff places.

Birmingham Phoenix have played one game less than the top-3 teams and if they can win their matches, they will be able to qualify for the playoffs. However, they have dealt a major blow in their pursuit. Birmingham’s star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Phoenix lost in the finals last year, and they would aim to win the tournament this year. Moeen Ali will now have a bigger role to play for the side.

Liam Livingstone wishes luck to Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix all-rounder Liam Livingstone has wished the side well to do well under his absence. He said that the Hundred is one of the tournaments that he loves playing in, and he is gutted to be missing it due to his injury. Livingstone said that he will do everything to be back on the cricket field.

“Gutted to have been ruled out of The Hundred… a tournament I have loved playing in! I’ll be doing everything I can to be back out there ASAP! But for now I’ll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the side!,” Liam Livingstone tweeted.

Livingstone was having a great season with the bat in the hundred, where he scored 173 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 145.37. He has scalped a wicket with the ball as well. The absence of Liam will definitely hurt the Phoenix side in the tournament.

The English selectors will be concerned by the number of injuries the players are getting. Jos Buttler has also been ruled out of the tournament, who is the captain of England’s white-ball sides. The pace trio of Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson is also injured, and Reece Topley has pulled out of the tournament as precaution.