“I would love to see a couple of boys coming back”: Andrew Tye wants Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone to return to Perth Scorchers for BBL 12

Perth Scorchers’ pacer Andrew Tye wants Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy to be back in the squad for Big Bash League 2022.

The first-ever International player’s draft of the Big Bash League will take place on 28th August 2022, and some top names have registered for the draft. On Monday, BBL announced the names of 12 players who will be in the Platinum category for the Big Bash League draft.

Perth Scorchers are the defending champions, and they are looking to add some firepower in their ranks. Every team will be able to sign 3 players in the draft, and they can take some backups as well considering that most of the players will leave halfway through the tournament because of the CSA T20 League and lLT20 League.

Andrew Tye wants Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone to return to Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers pacer Andrew Tye has said that he wants Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone to be back in the Perth squad for BBL 12. In the BBL12 draft event, Roy said that both of them are great blokes and he would love to have both of them back. The Scorchers won the title last season, and they are looking for a double.

“There are some great players in the draft, and I want a couple of guys back in the squad this season, I’m good mates with Livvo and J Roy,” Andrew Tye said.

Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy are back in the Big Bash League, and they are in the platinum category for the BBL draft. Both of them last played in the BBL in 2020-21, where both of them were part of the Perth Scorchers squad. Perth lost in the finals that year, and both of them had a good contribution in the season.

The Perth Scorchers crowned #BBL11 champions 🎆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Fs892Cyr7G — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 28, 2022

Roy scored 355 runs at 32.27, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries, whereas Livingstone scored 426 runs courtesy of three centuries. Livingstone has already signed up with CSA T20 League, so he won’t be available for the whole duration of the tournament, whereas Roy has still not signed any deal with either of CSA T20 League or ILT20 League.

Although, it will be tough for the Perth Scorchers to pick both Roy & Livingstone according to the rules of the draft. Perth Scorchers will have the 6th pick in the order of picking the Platinum players.