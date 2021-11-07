Group 2 Qualified teams in 2021 T20 World Cup: List of all teams qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup 2021

Group 2 Qualified teams: Unlike Group 1, semi-final qualifications from Group 2 have been confirmed a day before the last match.

During the 40th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets to confirm a semi-final berth for themselves.

Chasing a below par 125-run target, New Zealand prospered on the back of an unbeaten match-winning 68-run partnership for the third wicket between captain Kane Williamson (40 not out) and wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway (36 not out) as the pair batted sensibly to seal the chase in the penultimate over.

Time tends to stretch a little bit, the world seems gentler, calmer, when Williamson is batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2021

After captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to bat, Afghanistan could only manage 124/8 in 20 overs despite Najibullah Zadran scoring a brilliant 73 (48) with the help of six fours and three sixes.

With bowling figures of 4-0-17-3, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult was the pick of their bowlers. While Boult’s new-ball partner Tim Southee picked a couple of wickets, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked a wicket apiece.

Group 2 Qualified teams

New Zealand, who needed a victory to qualify for the semi-finals, proved as to why they were the favourites in this match. Countering Afghanistan’s spin-bowling threat with ease, New Zealand will enter the next round as the second team alongside Pakistan. Readers must note that the remaining Pakistan vs Scotland and India vs Namibia matches have become dead-rubbers now.

List of all teams qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup 2021

As far as Group 1 qualifications are concerned, England and Australia had qualified despite South Africa defeating England in a thrilling contest last night.

Group 1 – England and Australia

Group 2 – Pakistan and New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule

Considering that there won’t be an upset in Pakistan vs Scotland match tonight, Pakistan are most likely to play Australia and England will lock horns with New Zealand in the two semi-finals respectively. However, Pakistan’s margin of victory against Scotland could affect their position on the points table.

If Pakistan do not lose to Scotland tonight, Semi Finals will be: Nov 10: Eng vs NZ in Abu Dhabi

Nov 11: Pak vs Aus in Dubai — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 7, 2021

