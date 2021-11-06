Pakistan vs Scotland Head to Head T20 | PAK vs SCO T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

Pakistan vs Scotland Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the PAK vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The 41st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Pakistan and Scotland in Sharjah tomorrow. The penultimate Super 12 match will also be the last match of the tournament to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, who have won all their four matches so far, are at the top of the points table in Group 2. While Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals, Scotland are out of contention for the same after losing four back-to-back matches. Hence, a contest between two teams with contrasting performances will effectively be a dead-rubber.

Out of their three T20Is at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan have won two and lost one so far. Scotland, on the other hand, have lost all their four T20Is at this venue.

Pakistan vs Scotland Head to Head T20 Records

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by PAK: 3

Matches won by SCO: 0

Matches played in Asia: 0 (PAK 0, SCO 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (PAK 1, SCO 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (PAK 1, SCO 0)

PAK average score against SCO: 180

SCO average score against PAK: 119

Most runs for PAK: 113 (Shoaib Malik)

Most runs for SCO: 47 (Michael Leask)

Most wickets for PAK: 3 (Shadab Khan)

Most wickets for SCO: 3 (Alasdair Evans and Michael Leask)

Most catches for PAK: 2 (Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman)

Most catches for SCO: 2 (Calum MacLeod)

The last time when Pakistan and Scotland had faced each other in a T20I was during Pakistan’s tour of Scotland in Edinburgh in 2018. Pakistan, who had won the two-match series 2-0, had won that match by 84 runs.