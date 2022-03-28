GT vs LSG 2022 Playing 11: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 today IPL match

GT vs LSG 2022 Playing 11: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first-ever match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans had become the 14th and 15th franchises of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in October 2021. Five months down the line, Titans and Super Giants will be taking the field to play their first-ever match.

Set to face each other at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, it will be a clash of the equals as two brand new teams will finally get to play a match; something which they’ve been preparing for for all this time.

During the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month, Gujarat had completed a 23-player squad for a whopping INR 89.9 crore. Lucknow, on the other hand, had exhausted its INR 90 crore budget (only team to do so) to buy 21 players (least among 10 franchises).

While GT have eight overseas players in their squad, LSG have seven of them for IPL 2022. Much like all other teams, Titans and Super Giants have also been affected by overseas’ players availability.

Super Giants, in particular, have been severely affected as their all-rounder triad of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers is unavailable for this match due to respective national duties. While Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera are available, Mark Wood’s late replacement Andrew Tye is also expected to miss the first match.

GT vs LSG 2022 Playing 11

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 – 1) Shubman Gill 2) Matthew Wade (wk) 3) Abhinav Manohar 4) Vijay Shankar 5) David Miller 6) Hardik Pandya (c) 7) Rahul Tewatia 8) Rashid Khan (vc) 9) R Sai Kishore 10) Mohammed Shami 11) Lockie Ferguson

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 – 1) Lokesh Rahul (c) 2) Quinton de Kock (wk) 3) Manish Pandey 4) Evin Lewis 5) Deepak Hooda 6) Krunal Pandya 7) Krishnappa Gowtham 8) Ravi Bishnoi 9) Dushmantha Chameera 10) Ankit Rajpoot 11) Avesh Khan

Apart from Matthew Wade, Gujarat have an option of playing either of Wriddhiman Saha or Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Playing an Indian wicket-keeper batter will allow them to play an additional overseas player in Dominic Drakes or Noor Ahmad.

On the other hand, Lucknow are but confirmed of taking the field with less than four overseas players in Mumbai tonight. Moreover, one out of their top-order batters in Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma or Ayush Badoni will have to bat in the middle-order in the absence of aforementioned all-rounders.