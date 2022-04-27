GT vs SRH today IPL Man of the Match 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match today IPL between Gujarat and Hyderabad?

GT vs SRH Man of the Match 2022: The fast bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad won his maiden Indian Premier League match award.

Playing their first Indian Premier League season, Gujarat Titans have become the first team to win seven matches in the ongoing 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

Arguably been the best team of the tournament thus far, Titans registered another coup by sealing a 196-run chase on the last ball of the match. In the absence of their specialist batters, a game-changing 59-run sixth-wicket partnership between all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (40*) and vice-captain Rashid Khan (31*) worked wonders for the team at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Other than Tewatia and Khan, wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha stood tall on his potential at the top of the order to score an assuring 68 (38) with the help of 11 fours and a six. In what was Saha’s 19th T20 half-century, ninth IPL half-century, second against SRH and third at this venue, it was his fourth-highest individual score in the history of the IPL.

IPL 2022 Match 40 will go down as a rare case where the match award was presented to a cricketer from the losing side. In spite of stellar performances from the aforementioned names, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik’s maiden five-wicket was too special to be ignored for the match award.

Malik, who picked career-best bowling figures of 4-0-25-5, won his maiden IPL match award for picking all the five opposition’s wicket tonight.

Umran Malik is the real deal 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 27, 2022

“I always bowl fast but I’ve been trying to bowl better lines and lengths. Plan was to rotate between between my plans. Idea was to attack the stumps and it’s worked well for me,” Malik told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.