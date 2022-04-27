Saha 100 in IPL: Wriddhiman Saha highest score in IPL list

Wriddhiman Saha 100 in IPL: The wicket-keeper batter’s quickfire innings has reminded fans of his maiden Indian Premier League century.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, veteran Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha scored a much-needed half-century in a 196-run chase.

Opening the batting with Shubman Gill (22) in his third match of the season, Saha was among the boundaries from the second over itself. What followed was the right-handed batter hitting boundaries off Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan in the powerplay.

ALSO READ: Wriddhiman Saha IPL career teams

With Gill playing at a strike rate of less than 100 in the first six overs, Saha took it upon himself to make up for the lack of boundaries from the other end. It was on the first delivery of the 11th over that Saha ran a single off Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar to complete a 28-ball half-century.

It took an express pace delivery from Umran Malik to bring Saha’s knock to an end in the 14th over. In what was Saha’s 19th T20 half-century, ninth IPL half-century, second against SRH and third at this venue, the 37-year old player departed after scoring 68 (38) with the help of 11 fours and a six.

Wriddhiman Saha 100 in IPL

The free-flowing manner in which Saha batted on Wednesday left no option for the fans but to reminisce his maiden IPL century. Batting at No. 4 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2014 final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, Saha had scored 115* (55) with the help of 10 fours and eight sixes sharing a 129-run third-wicket partnership with opening batter Manan Vohra (67).

Wriddhiman Saha highest score in IPL list