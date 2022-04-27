Cricket

Saha 100 in IPL: Wriddhiman Saha highest score in IPL list

Saha 100 in IPL: Wriddhiman Saha highest score in IPL list
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"N*tkicks only get you suspended if you're up 3-1 against LeBron James": Bill Simmons takes a shot at the league as Chris Paul walks away without a penalty for kicking Jose Alvarado
Next Article
DC vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report 2022: Delhi vs KKR Wankhede Stadium pitch report batting or bowling
Cricket Latest News
David Warner vs KKR stats: David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records
David Warner vs KKR stats: David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records

David Warner vs KKR stats: Delhi Capitals’ opener loves batting against Kolkata Knight Riders in…