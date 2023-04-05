Guwahati Pitch Average Score in T20 History

The north-eastern Indian city of Guwahati is set to host its first-ever Indian Premier League match tonight between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Guwahati has been chosen as the home venue of the Royals for a couple of matches in the ongoing 16th edition of the league. Apart from their encounter against PBKS tonight, they will take on Delhi Capitals a couple of days later, on April 8.

It is worth of a mention that ACA (Assam Cricket Association) has been rooting for its case before the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and and couple of franchises since the year 2018, as a potential venue to host IPL matches until RR finally decided to give it a go-ahead.

The stadium was designated to host a couple of matches during the 2020 edition of the league as well, but unfortunately the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Guwahati is gearing up to host its maiden IPL match, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh from Punjab Kings who has landed in Guwahati was seen trying a few Bihu steps with a group of dancers.

Guwahati Pitch Average Score

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted a couple of ODIs and an equal number of T20Is as well since the year 2017.

The average score across the 12 completed men’s T20 matches which have been hosted by this venue from 2017-2022 has been 147.8 runs per innings.

The highest team total at this venue across these T20 matches is 237 runs, which was achieved by India during the second T20I of South Africa’s tour to the country last year in October. This match also happens to be the last T20 which has been conducted by this stadium.

Folk dance, Laser Shows, and live bands to treat Guwahati fans at the stadium

As per the BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, spectators at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will be entertained ahead of the start of both the IPL matches this year, with some live band music, laser shows, and a mix of folk dances.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform,” Saikia told PTI.