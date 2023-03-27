Hagley Oval Christchurch Pitch Report: NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Pitch Report Tomorrow Match

The second ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. After a pitch that assisted the pacers in the last match, it will be interesting to see the track in Christchurch for the second encounter of the series.

New Zealand won the first match easily, and they will be looking to seal the series here. The pacers were on fire in the last match, and they will be looking to replicate their performances. The batting duo of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips will miss this match due to their Indian Premier League commitments.

The batting of the Sri Lankan side collapsed in the last match, but they are certainly a better side than that. The players like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanka, Angelo Mathews, etc will look to improve their batting performance in this match.

Hagley Oval Christchurch Pitch Report

Just like any other venue in New Zealand, the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is generally a good venue for the batters in the white-ball format. There is an even bounce on this track, and the batters will enjoy their time out there in the middle. However, the new ball bowlers will be tricky at this venue.

The last ODI match between New Zealand and India here in Christchurch ended in no result due to rain. However, the Indian team got bundled out for just 210 runs where the Kiwi pacers dominated. If the batters can survive the initial spells, they will be able to score runs easily.

Talking about the dimensions, the square boundaries are around 75 metres, and the bowlers will target that area. The straight boundaries are quite small here. With a faster outfield, the batters will get full reward for their stroke playing. The average first innings score here is 265 runs, and the teams may prefer chasing.