“Happy Birthday to the Legend”: Yuvraj Singh asks Virat Kohli to bring T20 World Cup trophy home on his 34th Birthday

Virat Kohli aka King Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today, and he has been getting birthday wishes from all around the world, and the former cricketers are not behind in wishing the Indian legend. Yuvraj Singh is one of those names, and he has wished Virat by sharing an inspiring video on his social media handles.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of talks about dropping Virat for the mega event in Australia, but the Indian enigma has proved all his doubters wrong, and he has been the best player of the side in the tournament so far. Virat’s match-winning innings against Pakistan at the MCG proved why he is called a ‘King Kohli’.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh applauds Virat Kohli for his excellent career as test captain

With the kind of form Virat is in at the moment, the Indian team would want to bring the T20 World Cup trophy home. India will face Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match, and a win here will seal their place in the semi-final of the tournament. Virat’s form will play a big part in the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh asks Virat Kohli to bring the T20 World Cup trophy home

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished Virat well on his 34th birthday. Yuvraj called Kohli a legend and a player who believes in never say never attitude in this life. He also asked the Virat to bring the T20 World Cup Trophy to India this time around and lauded his hard work and dedication towards the game.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh on Virat Kohli’s theory in T20s

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆 Lots of love Virat Kolhi❤️💪🏻,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆 Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022

The bond between Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh is known to the cricketing world. Both of them have shared a lot of brilliants on and off the field. They were part of the 2011 ICC World Cup winning squad as well where Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament. In the twilight of his career, Yuvraj played under the captaincy of Virat as well during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.