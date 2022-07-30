Harare Sports Club average score: Harare Sports Club highest successful T20 run chase

Harare Sports Club average score: The SportsRush brings you the T20I records of the matches played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 1st T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. After the T20Is, there will be 3 ODIs as well, and all the games will be played in Harare only.

Bangladesh have an all-new captain in Nurul Hasan in this series as the senior players like Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Raman, etc are not available for this series. Zimbabwe are on a high as they recently qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Harare Sports Club average score

A total of 31 T20Is have been played on this ground so far, where the chasing teams have won 11 games and the teams batting first have won 20. The average 1st innings score has been 158 runs, which means that the run-scoring has not been that easy at this very ground.

The pacers enjoy the conditions here, and they will be able to extract some movement from the pitch in the initial overs of the game. With some extra bounce on the wicket and relatively bigger boundaries, the batters find it tough to bat on. However, after settling down, they can play their shots accordingly.

The record of Zimbabwe at this ground is quite bleak as they have just won four of their 29 T20Is here. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played 3 T20Is here, where they have won two of them.

The highest chase in T20Is at this ground has been recorded by Bangladesh against the home side Zimbabwe. In July 2021, both teams were up against each other in the 3rd T20I of the series. Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, where they scored 193 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Wesley Madhevere’s half-century.

Bangladesh chased the target in 19.2 overs and won the match by 5 wickets. Soumya Sarkar scored a brilliant half-century, whereas Mahmudullah and Shakib al Hasan also played some decent knocks with the bat.