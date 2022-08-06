Harare Sports Club pitch report 2nd ODI: ZIM vs BAN pitch report today match Harare

Harare Sports Club pitch report 2nd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd match of the 3-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The hosts have won the first ODI, and they would want to seal the series, whereas Bangladesh would want to level it.

After a brilliant performance in the ODIs, Zimbabwe started the ODI series on an excellent note as well, where they chased 304 runs in the first innings. The batters of the side have done well, and they would want to continue. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would want to improve their performances.

Harare Sports Club pitch report 2nd ODI

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has always provided help for batters and the bowlers, but the latter have had more good days than bad days. However, in the last match, the pitch was a batting beauty and both teams scored over 300 runs. If the 2nd ODI gets played on the same pitch, the pitch can show its normal behaviour.

The batters have loved batting on this track when it is assisting them, as there is an even bounce on the surface, and the faster outfield makes the job relatively easier for them in the middle. Once set, the batters can play their shots by trusting the nature of the wicket.

It has been generally seen that the pacers do get some movement from the wicket in the initial overs of the match, whereas the spinners take charge in the middle overs. With longer boundaries, the spinners will come into play, and the pitch will get slowed down a little as the match progresses.

The average 1st innings ODI score at this venue is just 235 runs, which suggests that the bowlers have done well here. Overall, a competitive track is expected for the 2nd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.