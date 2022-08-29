Cricket

“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS”: Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Robin Uthappa believes that Hardik Pandya is emulating MS Dhoni, and these are great signs for the Indian Cricket Team.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"England are now that benchmark": Glenn Maxwell aims to use England's all-rounder heavy approach for World Cup success
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Robin Uthappa believes that Hardik Pandya is emulating MS Dhoni, and these are great signs for the Indian Cricket Team.
“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS”: Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Robin Uthappa believes that Hardik Pandya is emulating MS Dhoni, and these are great signs…