“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS”: Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya after India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Robin Uthappa believes that Hardik Pandya is emulating MS Dhoni, and these are great signs for the Indian Cricket Team.

After India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been gaining a lot of praise from around the world for his terrific performance in the match. He scalped 3 wickets by conceding just 25 runs, whereas he scored 33 runs in 17 balls at a strike-rate of 194.12.

Chasing the target of 148 runs, the Indian batting had a mini-collapse in between, but Hardik kept his calm and sealed the game for India. He was awarded the player of the match award for his brilliant performance with both bat and the ball.

Robin Uthappa draws parallel between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya kept his nerves when India needed 6 runs in the last three balls, and smashed a six in the next ball to seal the game for the Indian team. Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has compared Hardik’s ability with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who was the most reliable finisher of the Indian team.

Uthappa said that Hardis is trying to emulate MS Dhoni as both of them are really good friends, and he has often said that he looks up to MS Dhoni. He also said that if Hardik continues to play like this, he can even play a leadership role in the Indian team in the future.

We fought. We fought real hard! And we’ll keep fighting 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7esrZxg74l — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2022

“Hardik is trying to emulate from MS because he is someone he really looks up to. You can see that there are things that he is trying to imbibe from him and they are really good friends as well. There is a sense of assuredness in his game that is very Dhoni-esque in that sense, you know?” Uthappa was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

“We can only as Indians that he grows more into this and owns that spot a lot more. I can definitely see him play a leadership role if he continues in the same vein,” he added.