Hardik Pandya injury news: The all-rounder’s fitness coupled with a poor run of form has been a contentious issue for quite some time now.

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s injury woes have refused to make an easy exit as his likelihood to hit the ground up and running seems to be in jeopardy for further more weeks in the future.

Having returned with below par performances for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indies (MI) in IPL 2021, and then for Team India in the following ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, Pandya has not played Cricket (Domestic or International) since then.

He was not picked for the either the T20I or the Test series during New Zealand’s recent tour to India, and did not even partake in BCCI’s ongoing premier domestic 50-Over tournament- Vijay Hazare Trophy citing fitness/injury concerns. As a result, he also failed to make it to the Indian team squad for imminent Away Test and ODI series against South Africa.

Now, as per a recent report, the 28-year-old is in all likelihood, also set to remain unavailable during Team India’s first home series against the West Indies in February, following their tour of South Africa.

Hardik Pandya injury news: Why Hardik Pandya is not playing series vs West Indies and Sri Lanka?

As per a report from InsideSport, Hardik Pandya has been asked by the BCCI to report to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in early January, wherein he will work with the experts on his bowling fitness for at least two months.

What this development would mean is that, he would be unavailable for selection for not only India’s series against West Indies, but also against Sri Lanka following it.

The all rounder had sustained a shoulder injury during the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, and is currently struggling with his much older lower back injury, which has held him back since then to bowl with the rhythm he would have liked.

BCCI: Hardik Pandya travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. On 4th Oct, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process. https://t.co/GPTHNDE3zb — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

A vital batter in India’s lower middle order, especially in the limited Overs format, Pandya was included in Team India squad for the T20 World Cup this year, but looked completely out of sorts with both bat and the ball.

He bowled a total of just 4 Overs- two each against New Zealand and Afghanistan, while conceding 17 and 23 runs respectively in the process. With the bat, barring a 13-ball 35 runs knock versus Afghanistan, he could not come up with any notable contribution.

India will host the West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is from February 6 to 20. Post the series against the West-Indies, India are also scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20Is from February 25 to March 18. The 28-year-old is unlikely to be considered for the selections for either of the series.