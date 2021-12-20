Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 stats: Who has scored most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021?

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 stats: BCCI’s premier One-Day domestic tournament has commenced with the knock- out stage for 2021-22 season.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy for 2021-22 season has finally reached the business end with all the Quarterfinal berths confirmed after the end of the league phase and the three Preliminary Quarterfinal fixtures.

Having finished at the second spot in the their respective groups after the end of the league fixtures, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Vidarbha got the better of their opponents in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tripura respectively in the three Pre Quarterfinal matches which took place on Sunday, November 19.

The four Quarterfinal fixtures would take place on Tuesday, November 21 in Jaipur across two different stadiums.

The much anticipated clash would feature the two South Indian domestic giants- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu face each other in Quarterfinal 2 at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

The two sides had faced each other in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament just a month ago. The match has been etched in the minds of Indian Cricket fans courtesy the last ball winning six smashed by Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan, to snatch victory off Karnataka’s firm grip during most parts of the encounter.

With the imminent clash amongst the final eight just a few hours away, let’s take a look at the overall stats so far in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy 2021-22.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 stats: Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad has stood out with the bat

Continuing with his purple patch with the piece of willow in his hand, Maharashtra’s and Chennai Super Kings’ opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is miles ahead of all the other batters in the ongoing tournament, despite his side failing to make it through to the knock-out stage.

In the five matches that Gaikwad has played so far, the 24-year old has amassed a total of 603 runs at a mind-boggling average and strike rate of 150.75 and 112.92 respectively. These aforementioned magnificent numbers also include centuries against Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Kerala and Chandigarh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up yet another hundred! His fourth in five games in this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. pic.twitter.com/xQx3VBgo62 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) December 14, 2021

Madhya Pradesh’s Shubham Sharma, with 418 runs across 6 innings is placed at the second spot in the list of highest run scorers so far in the tournament.

With none of the batters from the quarterfinal teams featuring even in the top 5 of the highest run scorers list, Gaikwad is all but confirmed to be the highest run-getter in this season of the 50-Over domestic tournament.

Chandigarh’s Manan Vohra (379 runs in 5 innings; average 75.80), Madhya Pradesh’s Venkatesh Iyer (379 runs in 6 innings; average 63.16), and Andhra Pradesh’s KS Bharat (370 runs in 5 innings; average 92.50) are placed in the third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively in the leading run-scorers list.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 22 stats: Who has taken most wickets so far?

Vidarbha’s Yash Thakur leads the wicket-takers chart in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy having picked 18 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.38. His performance has been instrumental in Vidarbha’s journey towards the Quarterfinal so far, where they will be facing Saurashtra.

Rajasthan’s Aniket Choudhary (14 wickets in 6 innings; average 14.00) and Haryana’s Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets in 5 innings; average 15.00) take the second and the third spot respectively so far.

Tripura’s BB Ghosh has the highest batting average– 174.50 in 5 innings, followed by Ruturaj Gaukwad (150.75 in 5 innings) and Uttar Pradhesh’s Rinku Singh (101.00 in 5 innings) in the tournament so far.