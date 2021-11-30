Cricket

Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Why have Mumbai Indians not retained Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022 auction?

Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Why have Mumbai Indians not retained Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022 auction?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Zion Williamson looks like me and Shaq had a baby": Charles Barkley started the 2021-22 NBA season off with a bang on TNT
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Why have Mumbai Indians not retained Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022 auction?
Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Why have Mumbai Indians not retained Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2022 auction?

Players retained by MI for IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians have retained a total of four…