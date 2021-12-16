Ahmedabad IPL team 2022 Players List: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, likely to play for Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022

Ahmedabad IPL team 2022 Players List: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya likely to be drafted in by Ahmedabad as per reports.

After an action-packed players retention event before the IPL mega auction for the 15th season in 2022, the action now shifts towards the to-be debutant franchises of the lucrative tournament- Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

To brush up the details regarding the two new franchises, the first new entrant- The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group were the highest bidders with a whooping sum of INR 7,090 Crore, while the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pvt. Ltd) were the second-highest bidders with INR 5,625 Crore. While the RPSG group acquired the Lucknow-based franchise, The CVC Capitals would own the Ahmedabad franchise.

The aforementioned franchises are supposed to draft in a total of 3 players before the mega auction for IPL 2022 takes place most probably in the month of January next year.

Both the franchises can draft in a maximum of two Indian players (capped or uncapped) and a maximum of one overseas player within a purse limit of INR 33 Crore.

Ahmedabad IPL team 2022 Players List: David Warner/ Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya likely to be drafted in

David Warner, who has had a sour relationship with his previous franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will reportedly be drafted in by the Ahmedabad-based franchise into their squad before they bid for the remaining players from the available pool during the mega auction.

After a poor season for SRH in IPL 2021, Warner hit his purple patch in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE. He was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for amassing 289 runs at an average of 48.17.

David Warner will be the most sought after cricketer in IPL over the next three years starting 2022. He’s the man franchises must go all out for. He’s angry, will want to prove a point, we all know how destructive he can be, and the man seems to have found that missing touch. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 11, 2021

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand is likely to be drafted in as the skipper of the franchise, if reports are to be believed. He earlier parted ways with the Delhi Capitals, after being stripped from captaincy for the franchise post his injury in 2020.

Hardik Pandya, who is struggling with form and a prolonged injury concern, is likely to be the third draft in. Hailing from Gujarat as well, Pandya might act as a great brand for the franchise, coupled with a reputation that cannot be ignored. But, looking at plain numbers he is far from his lethal best, and played as a liability for the whole of the last season for MI, scoring at an average of mere 14.11 in 11 innings, while not bowling at all.

Also as per reports, the Proteas and former Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is also in the names likely to be drafted in. Although only one of him or David Warner would get the confirmation nod. De Kock was the third highest run-scorer for MI this season, but was not retained by the franchise with too many options to choose from.

Ahmedabad IPL team retention date

The Ahmedabad-based franchise, as along with the Lucknow team are supposed to, as per the latest update, announce their three players to be drafted in their squad by December 25, 2021.

Ahmedabad IPL team name 2022

With the name of the Ahmedabad-based franchise not yet finalized, the announcement for the same is most likely to be made before the mega auction for IPL 2022.

